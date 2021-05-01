Crime 'dropped 56.6%' in Cape Town's CBD during lockdown

Crime in the Cape Town CBD dropped by more half since SA was put under various levels of lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Cape Town Central Improvement District (CCID), formed through public-private partnership to fight crime in the inner city, compared cases it recorded between March 2020 and March 2021 with those reported between March 2019 and March 2020.

It found that inner city crime had dropped by 56.5%.

CCID safety and security manager Muneeb Hendricks said the “the number of incidents across the CCID’s five top crime categories fell from 1,624 cases to only 705 cases in this time frame”. He attributed the drop in crime to “successful implementation of a preventive deployment strategy during lockdown” and collaboration between police and city law enforcement.

Hendricks said the CCID had more than 300 security officers who patrolled a 1.6 km² footprint in the city 24 hours a day.