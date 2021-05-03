WATCH | Bheki Cele in court for appearance of Nafiz Modack

Police minister Bheki Cele and police management watched from the gallery as alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday.

Modack, wearing a blue suit jacket and green scarf, peered behind him from the dock, looking at police officers holding rifles and the gallery.

Some of the charges related to an attempted hit on Cape Town lawyer William Booth outside his home by two men.

Modack’s two co-accused, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan, were wearing a blue hoodie and an “EA7" blue jacket.

Modack, Cronje and Morgan were charged with intimidation, extortion, kidnapping and money laundering, while Modack and Morgan were charged with the attempted murder of Booth in 2020.