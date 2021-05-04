South Africa

Humpback whales arrive in Algoa Bay a month early

04 May 2021 - 11:30 By Raahil Sain

A school of sub-adult humpback whales has arrived off the Eastern Cape coast a month early, with at least 10 spotted at the weekend.

With humpback whales usually passing Algoa Bay from the beginning of June, Sunday’s sighting was rather unusual, according to boat-based whale-watching operator Lloyd Edwards of Raggy Charters.

Edwards said in the last week there had also been three killer whale sightings.

Humpback calves are a sought-after prey for killer whales.

“We have had three killer whale sightings in the last week and they do take out the smaller whales, the juveniles,” he said.

For the full article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

