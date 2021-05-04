'Mob justice' leaves two dead, one in hospital

The community of an informal settlement on Gauteng’s East Rand has lost so much trust in the police that they have decided to take the law into their own hands when they catch alleged criminals in the area.

In the past week alone, two separate incidents of “mob justice” have been reported in Qalabusha informal settlement in Daveyton, with two men confirmed dead while another is fighting for his life in a local hospital.

Last Thursday a man was attacked with electrical cables and iron rods, stoned and left for dead. The community said he was allegedly found stealing home appliances in a shack.

