Jessie Duarte demands answers over ANC Youth League age cheating scandal

In her letter dated May 4, Duarte wrote: “There has been an allegation that you have misrepresented yourself with regard to your age and are above the age of 35, which would make you too old to serve in the national youth task team."

“The [Eastern Cape] provincial secretary comrade Lulama Ngcukaitobi informed us that he requested a copy of your ID and was not successful in his attempt to verify your age. We are now requesting a police certified copy of both your ID and birth certificate by Wednesday 5pm.”

TimesLIVE is in possession of an ID document submitted to Luthuli House which states he was born on December 12 1987. However, a TimesLIVE investigation has revealed the ID number belongs to Ntsako Vusi Ngobeni, who resides in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

Ngobeni told TimesLIVE he got the shock of his life last week when he was contacted by the national department of home affairs informing him that he may be sharing his ID number with someone else. This was after TimesLIVE alerted the department of its investigation seeking confirmation and a comment.

Ngobeni said he was told to immediately report to the nearest home affairs offices, where his fingerprints would be taken and he would then be issued with a smartcard ID.

“Yes, it’s my ID number. I don’t know what’s going on,” Ngobeni told TimesLIVE.

“I got a call from home affairs in Pretoria and they sent me to home affairs in Phalaborwa. They said I should go there to get a smartcard. I received the call on Saturday last week. When I got there they told me it appears I may be sharing my ID number with someone else. They checked and said there was no indication of that.”

TimesLIVE is in possession of an ANC branch membership list from Mgxoteni’s ward in Nelson Mandela Bay which shows he was born on February 12 1985, and not in 1987 as he has allegedly claimed.