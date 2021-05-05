Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors

Cape Town's iconic township eatery where people from different walks of life used to mingle over braai’d meat and pap, Mzoli’s Place in Gugulethu, has shut down indefinitely, in part because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This Cape Town shisanyama was the heart of the township and an incredible attraction for international visitors and locals alike.

Sisanda Mangele, the daughter of businessman and philanthropist Mzoli Ngcawuzele, said she was not sure if the business will open again.

“It’s a lot of things, from physical safety to the state of the economy and restrictions of the pandemic. It’s not really the end of the journey because we are still assessing if it’s worth the risk. We are waiting to see if tourism will get back on its feet. If not we might have to let go completely,” Mangele said.