South Africa

Two Mpumalanga fathers arrested on charges of raping own minor children

One allegedly tied up his daughter, another is accused of impregnating his child

06 May 2021 - 10:47 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Two Mpumalanga dads have been arrested for raping their minor daughters. Stock photo.
Two Mpumalanga dads have been arrested for raping their minor daughters. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A Mpumalanga father who allegedly tied his daughter up, assaulted and raped her over a period of weeks is one of two dads expected to appear in court on Thursday on rape charges.

The two fathers were arrested earlier this week in Masoyi and Vosman after rape allegations emerged against them.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi explained that in the first incident, a 12-year-old girl from Masoyi approached the police and told them that her father had allegedly been raping her for almost a month.

“She stated that [in April] her father started assaulting her for no apparent reason, then tied her up with a rope and repeatedly raped her until Tuesday.

“The ordeal ended when her friend came looking for her [but the] father initially refused to let the friend enter the house. She, however, ignored him, forcefully pushed the door and eventually found the victim tied up.”

The friend then encouraged the girl to report the matter to the police, who arrested the 48-year-old man. He will appear in the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Thursday on rape charges.

PODCAST | Raped and then raped again: an 11-year-old's horror story

Somewhere in Burgersfort, Limpopo, there is an 11-year-old girl whose life will never be the same.
News
1 month ago

In the second incident, a Vosman father is accused of raping his two daughters, aged 14 and 16, resulting in the pregnancy of the youngest.

According to Hlathi, the youngest daughter had been bleeding for months and her concerned mother took her to the doctor for a medical examination.

“During the consultation, the doctor informed the mother that her daughter was in fact pregnant. That is when she revealed that her father had been repeatedly raping her since last year.”

A rape case was opened and the father arrested.

During the police's investigation, it was alleged that the man had also “taken advantage” of his older daughter.

The 36-year-old man faces sexual grooming, sexual assault and rape charges and will appear in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'We tell our daughters to fear all men': Family devastated as child raped twice

The 11-year-old girl sits quietly on a bright red wooden bench beneath a tree, gripping her father's hand. Her parents fear she is on the verge of ...
News
1 month ago

KZN man gets life in prison for rape of girlfriend’s 5-year-old child

A 28-year-old man who sexually molested his girlfriend’s five-year-old child was sentenced to life imprisonment in the KwaDukuza regional court on ...
News
2 months ago

Parents get two life terms each for raping, sexually grooming their minor children

The Pretoria couple was found guilty of rape, compelled rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, flashing, child neglect and possession of drugs.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  2. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  3. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  4. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  5. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X