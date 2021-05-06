Two Mpumalanga fathers arrested on charges of raping own minor children
One allegedly tied up his daughter, another is accused of impregnating his child
A Mpumalanga father who allegedly tied his daughter up, assaulted and raped her over a period of weeks is one of two dads expected to appear in court on Thursday on rape charges.
The two fathers were arrested earlier this week in Masoyi and Vosman after rape allegations emerged against them.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi explained that in the first incident, a 12-year-old girl from Masoyi approached the police and told them that her father had allegedly been raping her for almost a month.
“She stated that [in April] her father started assaulting her for no apparent reason, then tied her up with a rope and repeatedly raped her until Tuesday.
“The ordeal ended when her friend came looking for her [but the] father initially refused to let the friend enter the house. She, however, ignored him, forcefully pushed the door and eventually found the victim tied up.”
The friend then encouraged the girl to report the matter to the police, who arrested the 48-year-old man. He will appear in the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Thursday on rape charges.
In the second incident, a Vosman father is accused of raping his two daughters, aged 14 and 16, resulting in the pregnancy of the youngest.
According to Hlathi, the youngest daughter had been bleeding for months and her concerned mother took her to the doctor for a medical examination.
“During the consultation, the doctor informed the mother that her daughter was in fact pregnant. That is when she revealed that her father had been repeatedly raping her since last year.”
A rape case was opened and the father arrested.
During the police's investigation, it was alleged that the man had also “taken advantage” of his older daughter.
The 36-year-old man faces sexual grooming, sexual assault and rape charges and will appear in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE