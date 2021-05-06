Two Mpumalanga fathers arrested on charges of raping own minor children

A Mpumalanga father who allegedly tied his daughter up, assaulted and raped her over a period of weeks is one of two dads expected to appear in court on Thursday on rape charges.

The two fathers were arrested earlier this week in Masoyi and Vosman after rape allegations emerged against them.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi explained that in the first incident, a 12-year-old girl from Masoyi approached the police and told them that her father had allegedly been raping her for almost a month.

“She stated that [in April] her father started assaulting her for no apparent reason, then tied her up with a rope and repeatedly raped her until Tuesday.

“The ordeal ended when her friend came looking for her [but the] father initially refused to let the friend enter the house. She, however, ignored him, forcefully pushed the door and eventually found the victim tied up.”

The friend then encouraged the girl to report the matter to the police, who arrested the 48-year-old man. He will appear in the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Thursday on rape charges.