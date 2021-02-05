Parents get two life terms each for raping, sexually grooming their minor children

The Pretoria magistrate’s court has sentenced a couple to two life terms and 22 years’ imprisonment each for various sexual offences, abuse of their own two children and drug possession.

The 39-year-old father and 33-year-old mother from Doornpoort, Pretoria, were found guilty of rape, compelled rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, flashing, child neglect and possession of drugs.

“These sexual abuse offences were committed on their own children, a five-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy in 2014,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

She said the parents performed sexual acts on the children, made the children do the same on them, to each other and forced the children to watch them while engaging in sex.

The mother would teach their daughter how to perform sexual acts on her father.

“The children were found by the community policing forum (CPF) at a nearby park, looking dirty, scared and hungry in August 2014. The CPF took them to the police station, where they told the police about where their home was. Upon arrival the police found drugs and the couple were arrested for child neglect and possession of drugs,” Mahanjana said.

“Other charges relating to rape and sexual offences were added later after the children revealed further information of what had happened to them, while placed at a place of safety.”

The parents pleaded not guilty to the charges.

