City of Cape Town’s rental stock to be upgraded in partnership programme

The National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) has formed a partnership with the City of Cape Town which will see an upgrade and maintenance of the city’s rental stock, estimated at 57,000 units.

The partnership was announced this week by human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

She said the partnership would go a long way in providing decent, secure and affordable accommodation to the people who live and work in Cape Town.

Sisulu said by July, more than 200 units would have been completed.

“What the NHFC is doing in the Cape Town metro must be extended to other metros. Our development finance institutions must commit their resources towards the revitalisation of our inner cities and towards funding a mix of developmental projects to scale up social housing and affordable housing as well as student accommodation,” said Sisulu.