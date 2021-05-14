Supermarket tills are best for cash deposits — here are the details

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Supermarket till is best for cash deposits, as long as they aren’t too small

The Shoprite group has followed Pick n Pay by making it possible for customers to deposit cash directly into their own bank accounts at till points in its Shoprite, Checkers and USave stores.

All you need is your bank card and the cash, plus a transaction fee of R19.95, which is the identical amount Pick n Pay charges for the service at its grocery, clothing and Boxer stores.

It’s a safer and convenient cash deposit option, especially for those who are paid in cash and live in rural areas where bank ATMs are relatively scarce.

But watch out because it’s only cheaper in terms of fees than using your bank’s ATM if you’re depositing larger amounts of R1,200 or more.

Shoprite caps its till deposit amount at R3,000, while PnP allows customers to deposit up to R5,000 cash, still for the flat fee of R19.95.