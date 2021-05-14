South Africa

Family dismayed at delay in sentencing of man who decapitated Sibongile Zenzile

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
14 May 2021 - 12:27
Sibongile Zenzile was stabbed more than 10 times before her head was severed. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The stepfather of a woman who was stabbed and decapitated expressed disappointment on Friday that the sentencing of her killer had been postponed.

The high court in Johannesburg had set aside Friday to sentence Elhadji Adama Kebe for the murder of his girlfriend Sibongile Zenzile in 2019.

Zamelani Ncancashe said he and two other family members had planned to travel from the Eastern Cape to Gauteng to hear what sentence would be handed down to Kebe, who pleaded guilty to murdering Zenzile.

Kebe stabbed Zenzile more than 10 times before severing her head in their Kempton Park, Gauteng, flat on April 25 2019. 

Kebe left her head in the refrigerator and was arrested at a nearby shop he ran the next day.

He pleaded guilty in February to charges of murder and violating a corpse.

During sentencing proceedings last month, Kebe expressed regret for the murder.

At the end of proceedings in April, judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley said she would pass sentence on Friday.

On Friday morning Ncancashe said he had received a call on Thursday evening informing him of the postponement.

“They said the judge is not ready to pass sentence. They will inform me when sentence will be passed next week,” he said.

Ncancashe said he had complained to authorities, saying a postponement at such short notice was unfair to the family who were travelling to Johannesburg and had to book accommodation for a case that would not be heard.

“They will have to turn back. They cannot stay here,” said Ncancashe.

During sentencing proceedings last month, Ncancashe testified about what Zenzile’s death meant for the family.

He said the health of Zenzile’s mother, his wife Buyiswa Ncancashe, had deteriorated and she now had a heart condition.

Ncancashe told the court he never received an apology from Kebe.

TimesLIVE

