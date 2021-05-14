Family dismayed at delay in sentencing of man who decapitated Sibongile Zenzile

The stepfather of a woman who was stabbed and decapitated expressed disappointment on Friday that the sentencing of her killer had been postponed.

The high court in Johannesburg had set aside Friday to sentence Elhadji Adama Kebe for the murder of his girlfriend Sibongile Zenzile in 2019.

Zamelani Ncancashe said he and two other family members had planned to travel from the Eastern Cape to Gauteng to hear what sentence would be handed down to Kebe, who pleaded guilty to murdering Zenzile.

Kebe stabbed Zenzile more than 10 times before severing her head in their Kempton Park, Gauteng, flat on April 25 2019.

Kebe left her head in the refrigerator and was arrested at a nearby shop he ran the next day.

He pleaded guilty in February to charges of murder and violating a corpse.

During sentencing proceedings last month, Kebe expressed regret for the murder.

At the end of proceedings in April, judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley said she would pass sentence on Friday.