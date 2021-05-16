Cape taxi drivers putting their pay cheques in passengers' hands in new project to improve taxi industry

Around 1,000 Western Cape taxi drivers are putting their money where their driving skills are and opening themselves up to scrutiny from their passengers.

From Saturday, the drivers have embarked on a government-initiated project that will allow commuters to go online and rate them on their driving, whether they follow the rules of the road and whether they keep to the taxi capacity allowed.

The project is known as the 'Blue Dot' taxi pilot and is aimed at improving the taxi industry in the province.

“The project is an incentive scheme to reward improved minibus taxi driving behaviour and service quality, while reducing the risk of illegal operations and violent conflict,” said the provincial department of transport.