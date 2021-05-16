Police deployed to Khayelitsha after 11 die in a day of suspected revenge killings
Additional police have been deployed to Khayelitsha in the Western Cape after 11 killings were reported in a single day, provincial police said on Sunday.
Seven other people were wounded in a spate of shootings that occurred in the area on Saturday and all 18 incidents seem to be related, police said on Sunday.
The first murder to be reported occurred in the RR section where a man was shot dead on Saturday morning.
“The body of the first victim was found in Banzi Street, Site B, with several gunshot wounds, next to a firearm at 10.00am on Saturday. Police also found a substantial amount of cash [on the scene],” said police.
It is believed that the second shooting reported was linked to the first, with police saying it was possibly a retaliation attack.
“Two Somali nationals were then shot on Saturday afternoon. One died on the scene and the other was seriously wounded and taken to a medical facility,” police said.
“In the RR Section, three other males were shot dead later on Saturday afternoon in an incident believed to be linked to the first two. Meanwhile at a spaza shop in Y-Block, two other men were shot dead, one in the yard and another in a vehicle,” police added.
“Reports also indicate two other Somali nationals were shot close to a spaza shop in the area. One died on the scene while the other was transported to hospital where he later died. Additional information has since emerged that two other victims of the shooting incidents who were taken to Tygerberg hospital and the Khayelitsha District hospital later died.”
Multiple murder and attempted murder dockets were opened.
"Indications are strong that these killings are being perpetrated by organised groupings and that extortion is the motive.Albert Fritz, MEC of community safety
Western Cape acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile has activated an intensified 72-hour plan that will hopefully lead to the arrests of those involved.
“As part of the unfolding investigations, police are now in pursuit of specific leads. Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the apprehension of the perpetrators is urged to contact the police on Crime Stop 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App. All information relayed will be handled in strict confidence,” police said.
Meanwhile. the Western Cape community safety MEC, Albert Fritz, said they had received some reports on the motive behind the murders.
“Indications are strong that these killings are being perpetrated by organised groupings and that extortion is the motive. Investigations and work by the extortion steering committee, which aims specifically at getting extortionists arrested and convicted, are ongoing; and I support the strong response by SAPS in the activation of a 72-hour plan, and hope that they will make a breakthrough soon,” Fritz said.
He called for an end to what he described as “senseless killings” and vowed that justice would be served.
“I would like to express my sincere condolences to families of the victims at this difficult time. I want to assure them that we will not rest until all those responsible are brought to book and face the full might of the law,” Fritz said.
"“I would also like to call on community leaders and members not to take the law into their own hands. I would like to call on them to work with government and law enforcement agencies to see to it that justice prevails,” he added.
