De Lille tipped to be first witness in arms deal trial against Zuma and Thales

The first witness set to be called to the stand on Monday in the trial against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales is current public works minister Patricia de Lille.

The case is being heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This is a clear demonstration that it is all systems go for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as the state is ready to proceed with the trial,” said the NPA’s Sipho Ngwema.

“The NPA has done all the necessary preparations and all 217 of our witnesses are ready to testify.

“We have no doubt this is the moment the accused in this matter have always been looking forward to and are certain the accused will take this with both hands so they can account for what happened before a fair and transparent process,” he said.

The trial has been set down from May 17 to June 30.