Mexico triumphs: Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe

Though Mzansi failed to get the back-to-back win we were hoping for, this year's representative, Natasha Joubert, still did the country proud.

Tunzi, who clinched the prestigious title in 2019, set the record as the longest-reigning Miss Universe after the 2020 pageant was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told the Sunday Times that she intends to settle in SA after hanging up her crown. She's also hinted that she'd be keen to pursue a career in music, which is one of her passions.

“I feel like music is a space that I want to occupy next,” Tunzi told TimesLIVE late last year. “I’m fascinated by television as well, so people will definitely find me there as well. Humanitarian work is also close to my heart, something I’m hoping to continue.”