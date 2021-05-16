Opinion
Some hope of justice in the arms deal, and of renewing a judiciary in scandalous disarray
16 May 2021 - 00:00
This week's decision by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, as acting chair of the Judicial Conduct Committee, to refer judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi for charges of gross misconduct, should set alarms bells ringing.
The pair produced the now discredited report on the commission of inquiry into the arms deal. Any dark stain on the judiciary doesn't augur well for our democracy. And there have already been too many instances of judges behaving badly...
