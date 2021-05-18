South Africa

Child, 2, found dead in ceiling, dad arrested by North West police

18 May 2021 - 14:41 By TimesLIVE
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his two-year-old daughter. Stock photo.
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his two-year-old daughter. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

While her mother was in hospital for treatment, a toddler vanished.

After being discharged a day later, on Friday last week, she started a search for her two-year-old daughter, said North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.

Police discovered the child’s father had been seen with her. The 47-year-old man had visited his girlfriend’s home in Extension 20, Jouberton, and took their daughter without her mother’s consent.

On Sunday he was arrested at his home in Alabama, near Klerksdorp, and charged for kidnapping after he failed to tell the police where the child could be found.

On Monday, neighbours, who smelled a bad odour coming from the suspect’s house, went to investigate. They found the body of the child in a ceiling and the police were called.

The father, who was already in custody, was charged with her murder. He is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Acting North West police commissioner Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe thanked the neighbours and community members for working in co-operation with the police. She asked the detectives to do everything in their power to oppose bail.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man who decapitated girlfriend in Kempton Park flat gets 23 years in jail

The high court in Johannesburg departed from imposing the prescribed sentence of life for murder on Tuesday when it handed a 23-year prison sentence ...
News
2 hours ago

'I love you my child': Emotions run high at memorial for murder victim Yolandi Botes

Emotions ran high outside the family home of Yolandi Botes, whose body parts were found in the Vaal River last week.
News
3 days ago

Mom 'poisons herself and four of her six sons' after row with husband

Police in Coligny are investigating four counts of murder and an inquest docket after a 38-year-old mother allegedly poisoned herself and four of her ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  2. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  3. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  4. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News
  5. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X