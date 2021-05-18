South Africa

Rising Covid-19 load and protests put Free State hospitals under strain

18 May 2021 - 16:46
By midday on Tuesday, Mediclinic Bloemfontein had 81 Covid-19 patients and only two beds available in the ward. File photo.
By midday on Tuesday, Mediclinic Bloemfontein had 81 Covid-19 patients and only two beds available in the ward. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Hospitals and healthcare workers face a twin onslaught as Covid-19 infections and deaths increase in the Free State and a violent service delivery protest causes major disruptions in Mangaung.

The province had 5,811 active cases and recorded 30 additional Covid-19 related deaths on Monday.

Mediclinic Bloemfontein private hospital alone had 81 Covid-19 patients and only two beds available in the ward at midday on Tuesday. Hospital spokesperson Barbara Steenkamp said there were no ICU beds available.

“It changes by the minute, we might not have beds available now but have beds available later,” she said.

Infectious disease specialist at the hospital Dr Cloete Jansen van Vuuren said hospitals in the province were under extreme pressure with the rise in the number of infections. Some patients were turned away due to limited capacity at hospitals in the province, he said.

‘My baby is not kicking’: medics unable to reach patient as protests sweep across Bloemfontein

A heavily pregnant woman in distress in Bloemfontein in the Free State is afraid her unborn baby might not survive long enough for emergency services ...
News
5 hours ago

Van Vuuren said the health sector suffered another blow when violent service delivery protests erupted on Monday.

“A huge bulk of the staff couldn’t come to work at both the state and private hospitals. This created a huge crisis because you sit with wards packed to capacity without any night shift staff.”

Van Vuuren said some patients who had been in hospital for weeks and were struggling to get off oxygen were being sent home with “concentrated oxygen” and not tanks but this was not to make space for more patients, he added.

“These are patients who had been in hospital for three to six weeks who are stable but we can’t get them off the oxygen. We send them home with an oxygen concentrator.”

Protests also disrupted the first day of the phase 2 Covid-19 vaccine rollout for the elderly on Monday.

Prof Theo Neethling from the University of the Free State’s department of political studies and governance described Monday as “a tough day in Mangaung”.

Provincial health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi told TimesLIVE on Monday evening that a decision had been taken to move vials of vaccine earmarked for Boikhuco Old Age Home to another site due to the protests.

Day one of the rollout saw 264 people vaccinated in the province.

Mvambi said there was “no wastage of the vaccine” and that the department had prepared 97 sites that they had earmarked for rolling out the vaccine until the end of June.

Mvambi said on Tuesday that government hospitals including Pelonomi, National and Universitas were taking strain with the rise in infection numbers. But he was unable to access the latest figures from hospitals due to the protest and staff not being at work.

Several businesses and tertiary institutions were also forced to close their doors because of the protests, which claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy on Monday.

Teen killed by guard's 'warning shot' as protest turns violent in Mangaung

A security guard was arrested after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy during violent protests in Mangaung.
News
1 day ago

On Tuesday the department of employment and labour said the Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Zastron labour centres were closed. Interstate Bus lines suspended services in Bloemfontein, Thaba Nchu, Botshabelo, Soutpan and Brandfort.

The Central University of Technology said students and staff were severely affected by the unavailability of transport to its Bloemfontein campus and said the campus would be closed on Tuesday.

Builders Warehouse and the CCMA offices also said they would be closing their doors.

Police confirmed 13 shops owned by foreign nationals were looted and 19 people were arrested for public violence and looting.

“The situation is quiet but tense compared to yesterday. There are still police deployments in the areas of Mangaung and Botshabelo,” spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Violent protests disrupt vaccine rollout for the elderly in the Free State

Violent protests over poor service delivery disrupted the phase two rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the Free State on Monday.
News
19 hours ago

Free State ready to vaccinate vulnerable citizens

Free State health MEC Montseng Tsiu on Sunday said the province was ready to vaccinate more than 288,000 of its vulnerable citizens.
News
1 day ago

As Covid-19 numbers rise, officials try to stem panic of a third wave

Dr Suhayl Essa, who works in public hospitals in Gauteng, said Covid-19 cases were now climbing.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  2. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  3. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  4. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News
  5. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X