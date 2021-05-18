Teacher on the run after allegedly raping grade 10 pupil
Gauteng education MEC calls for police to intensify search for suspect
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged the police to intensify the hunt for a teacher who is on the run after allegedly raping a grade 10 pupil at a Tembisa school on Friday.
“I call on the police to use all resources at their disposal,” Lesufi said.
The rape is alleged to have happened on the school’s premises during break time.
Pupils in Ivory Park, Tembisa, embarked on a shutdown of schools on Tuesday, disrupting some schools around the area.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department became aware of the alleged rape when the matter was reported to the district last Friday.
“We have availed our psychosocial unit to provide support to the affected pupil and those close to her,” Lesufi said.
Mabona confirmed a case was opened with the police on Saturday but the suspect has not been arrested as he is allegedly on the run.
He said the department has already begun disciplinary processes against the alleged perpetrator.
“We will immediately report him to all regulatory bodies and add a charge of absconding. As a precaution he will not be reporting at school but at the district office until further notice,” Lesufi said.
Mabona said the department would never tolerate nor condone any sexual relations or harassment of pupils by teachers or officials.
“We will never allow educators or officials to abuse the privilege, given to us by millions of parents across the province, of providing care to all young people in our education system. We reiterate our absolute faith in the justice system and believe anyone found on the wrong side of the law will face full consequences,” Mabona said.
Lesufi commended the school for the professional manner in which they handled the matter, including immediately informing the parents and taking the victim for immediate medical attention.
He said the school’s action will go a long way to ensure the law enforcement agencies have adequate evidence to do their jobs properly.
“While appreciative of the anger of young people in and around Ivory Park, including the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), about the alleged sexual offence, we call on the pupils to put their faith in the justice system and desist from further disrupting schooling while the matter is being investigated.”
TimesLIVE