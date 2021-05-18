Teacher on the run after allegedly raping grade 10 pupil

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged the police to intensify the hunt for a teacher who is on the run after allegedly raping a grade 10 pupil at a Tembisa school on Friday.

“I call on the police to use all resources at their disposal,” Lesufi said.

The rape is alleged to have happened on the school’s premises during break time.

Pupils in Ivory Park, Tembisa, embarked on a shutdown of schools on Tuesday, disrupting some schools around the area.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department became aware of the alleged rape when the matter was reported to the district last Friday.

“We have availed our psychosocial unit to provide support to the affected pupil and those close to her,” Lesufi said.