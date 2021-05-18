South Africa

Teacher on the run after allegedly raping grade 10 pupil

Gauteng education MEC calls for police to intensify search for suspect

18 May 2021 - 17:12
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged cops to arrest a suspected rapist. File photo.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged cops to arrest a suspected rapist. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged the police to intensify the hunt for a teacher who is on the run after allegedly raping a grade 10 pupil at a Tembisa school on Friday.

“I call on the police to use all resources at their disposal,” Lesufi said.

The rape is alleged to have happened on the school’s premises during break time.

Pupils in Ivory Park, Tembisa, embarked on a shutdown of schools on Tuesday, disrupting some schools around the area.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department became aware of the alleged rape when the matter was reported to the district last Friday.

“We have availed our psychosocial unit to provide support to the affected pupil and those close to her,” Lesufi said.

50-year-old Limpopo teacher arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping pupil

A 50-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a pupil at a Limpopo school.
News
3 days ago

Mabona confirmed a case was opened with the police on Saturday but the suspect has not been arrested as he is allegedly on the run.

He said the department has already begun disciplinary processes against the alleged perpetrator.

“We will immediately report him to all regulatory bodies and add a charge of absconding. As a precaution he will not be reporting at school but at the district office until further notice,” Lesufi said.

Mabona said the department would never tolerate nor condone any sexual relations or harassment of pupils by teachers or officials.

“We will never allow educators or officials to abuse the privilege, given to us by millions of parents across the province, of providing care to all young people in our education system. We reiterate our absolute faith in the justice system and believe anyone found on the wrong side of the law will face full consequences,” Mabona said.

Lesufi commended the school for the professional manner in which they handled the matter, including immediately informing the parents and taking the victim for immediate medical attention.

He said the school’s action will go a long way to ensure the law enforcement agencies have adequate evidence to do their jobs properly.

“While appreciative of the anger of young people in and around Ivory Park, including the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), about the alleged sexual offence, we call on the pupils to put their faith in the justice system and desist from further disrupting schooling while the matter is being investigated.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Education officials, businessman still to answer for alleged fraud, corruption

The four current and former senior Eastern Cape education officials and a businessman accused of fraud, corruption and theft will be back in court on ...
News
1 day ago

Parents oppose return of principal accused of stealing R15k

The department is reportedly satisfied that the school head has been fined R4,000.
News
1 day ago

Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi rejected an interview panel’s candidate for a top post and appointed a woman who did not meet the requirements ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  2. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  3. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  4. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News
  5. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X