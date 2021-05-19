Durban man given life sentence for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter

A Durban man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter, who tried three times to kill herself.

The man was sentenced in the Ntuzuma regional court.

“The victim, who was 10 years old when the incidents started, lived with her mother and the stepfather,” said Natasha Kara, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“He raped her whenever her mother went out on Sundays and continued until she was 12 years old. She did not report the incident immediately as she did not trust anyone, even her mother.

“When she eventually told her mother, the mother did not help. The victim then went to live with her grandmother. There she confided in her school friend, who reported it to a teacher and the stepfather was arrested.”