Zandspruit mob justice: 200-strong group accused youths of robberies

“The patrollers took him and he led them to his accomplices. The community joined the patrollers and took the law into their hands by beating up the guys,” Mkasi said.

He said the situation was calm by mid-morning and there were no other threats of violence after the incident.

“It was a matter of dealing with those criminals at the time.”

He said the crime rate was high in Zandspruit and the community was fed up.

“Day in and day out, there is a criminal act committed in Zandspruit. The crime is high and the community has resorted to taking the law into their own hands because the police are not doing enough to assist.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Russel Meiring of ER24 said their medics had arrived on scene at 8am and found the nine men “bound, lying in the middle of the field near a smouldering tyre”.

“A large gathering of community members had circled the area,” he said.

Four men had already succumbed to their numerous burn wounds. “Five other men were found with multiple burn wounds and were in critical condition. The men were treated, provided advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby provincial hospitals.”

Mkasi spoke out against the violence. “As the EFF, we condemn any crime. If someone has done something wrong, they should be reported to the police.

“No-one should take the law into their own hands. It is a crime on its own and a barbaric act. We do not support it.”

TimesLIVE