Zero-waste food bus hopes to drive away hunger

When Sidney Beukes got his bus driver’s licence, he never imagined himself behind the wheel of a 40-year-old school bus that has been turned into a mobile grocery store serving low-income residents in Johannesburg.

The bus is not an easy drive: there is no power steering and it chugs along. However, Beukes said every time a customer climbs aboard to buy groceries they could not afford in the shops, he is reminded why he would not want to drive another vehicle.

“We’re here for them. When people are stuck without food and it has been a tough month, it makes me happy to see them happy,” said Beukes, 24, while standing next to the gleaming white bus in the working-class Bertrams area.

The Skhaftin bus - named after a local slang word meaning lunch box - was born at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when activist Ilka Stein appealed on social media for social entrepreneurs to brainstorm ideas to help the community.

Last year’s strict lockdown, which began in March, had a devastating impact on millions of South Africans.