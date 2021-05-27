POLL | Is banning civilians from using firearms in self-defence the right move?

According to police minister Bheki Cele, more than 17,000 written submissions have been received since the gazette was published on Friday and this number is growing by the day.

“The interest and the vast number of comments received so far indicate that South Africans are making their voices heard in this matter. We urge the public to continue with this momentum. All comments will be scrutinised and those considered useful will be incorporated to strengthen the provisions of the bill,” said Cele.

Cele said the amendments should not be interpreted as though government was looking into disarming citizens.

“There is no right to bear arms in our constitution and the Firearms Control Act in its current form grants no such right to citizens either. Owning a gun in this country remains a privilege made possible through the Firearms Controls Act, he said.

Cele also said that arming citizens won’t solve the country’s high crime rate.

“The mere possession of a firearm can lead to increased rates of victimisation, both for the gun owner and those living in the household. Simply put, this proposed change in law also has the potential to mean the difference between life and death for hundreds of women who are in the clutches of their abusers, inside their own homes,” said Cele.