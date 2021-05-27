'This evil is removed from society': judge to Tshwane serial rapist

Condemning “evil” to an eternity behind bars, a Pretoria judge sentenced serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya to 1,088 years' imprisonment on Thursday.

“The accused was hell-bent on infringing on society's most vulnerable and their right to dignity and security. He failed to show any remorse.”

It was with these damning words that Pretoria high court judge Papi Mosopa sentenced Mapunya to 988 years’ imprisonment plus five life sentences and ordered that his name be entered into SA’s sexual offenders register.

The 33-year-old Mapunya was convicted on Wednesday for 41 rapes and 40 separate house breakings and house robberies, as well as assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm, robbery and theft.

He committed his crimes from December 2 2014 until his arrest on March 3 2019.

Mapunya’s crime spree, committed while he lived with his girlfriend, eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter in Pretoria, saw him attack women in Tshwane’s suburbs of Nellmapius, Mamelodi, Silverton, Olievenhoutbosch and Atteridgeville.