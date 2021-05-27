South Africa

We were never told of Covid-19 cases — Free State parents

27 May 2021 - 10:39 By Yoliswa Sobuwa and Penwell Dlamini
Lephola Secondary School in Welkom, Free State, has temporarily closed due to Covid-19.
Image: Antonio Muchave

On Wednesday last week, a grade 12 pupil at Lephola Senior Secondary School tested positive for Covid-19 after displaying symptoms of the virus while at the school.

On the same day, the school in Welkom, Free State, sent letters to parents indicating that the institution would be closed for “cleaning of the entire school environment”, with no explanation given.

The principal said he was releasing all pupils, adding that staff would “oversee the process of cleanliness happens smoothly”. No date of return was given.

On Monday afternoon, the matric pupil received her positive results but still, parents were allegedly kept in the dark about what was happening.

