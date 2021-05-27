282,135 people have received Covid-19 jab in phase two of vaccine rollout

SA recorded 4,623 new cases of Covid-19 infections and 102 deaths over the past 24 hours, the health department said late Wednesday, as it provided an update of the country's vaccination programme.

The Covid-related deaths were predominantly in North West (45) and Gauteng (24).

The Western Cape had nine fatalities, Free State six, Limpopo five and Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga four each.

The total number of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus is now 56,077.

Providing an update on the vaccination programme, the department said 282,135 people have received their first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.