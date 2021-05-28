Five injured as taxi careens into Joburg store

Five people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed into a Johannesburg shop on Thursday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident occurred on the corners of Garland Street and Booysens Road in Ophirton late on Thursday afternoon when the taxi driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Netcare 911 and Fire Ops used hydraulic tools to free the entrapped driver.

He and four passengers sustained moderate injuries.

Once stabilised, all the patients were transported to hospital for further care, said Herbst.

TimesLIVE