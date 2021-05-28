South Africa

Five injured as taxi careens into Joburg store

28 May 2021 - 10:13
A minibus taxi smashed into a shop in industrial Johannesburg on Thursday.
A minibus taxi smashed into a shop in industrial Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Netcare 911

Five people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed into a Johannesburg shop on Thursday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident occurred on the corners of Garland Street and Booysens Road in Ophirton late on Thursday afternoon when the taxi driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Netcare 911 and Fire Ops used hydraulic tools to free the entrapped driver.

He and four passengers sustained moderate injuries.

Once stabilised, all the patients were transported to hospital for further care, said Herbst.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Breaking down the high price of fuel in SA

Petrol users across South Africa are paying about R5 a litre more for fuel in May 2021, compared to May 2020. These increases come off the back of ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Aviation community stunned at fatal Vaal chopper crash

SA's aviation community is reeling from Friday's helicopter crash at the Vaal Dam which claimed the lives of a well-known Johannesburg businessman, ...
News
1 week ago

Durban traffic officer airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded to a collision at 8.28am on the N2 near the Prospecton Road off-ramp, Durban South.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  2. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  3. Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has ... South Africa
  4. Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him News
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...