Litigation gobbles up man’s estate as widow and daughters slug it out in court

The estate of a Cape Town father has strained relations between his widow and his children from a previous marriage.

Stanley Hannath’s widow, Sally Ann Brimble-Hannath, hung out the family’s dirty linen during litigation over the estate in the high court in Cape Town.

She applied to have Hannath’s daughters, Erica Hannath and Carolyn Fisher, removed as executors of their father’s estate.

In his ruling, judge Ashley Binns-Ward said the litigation could have been avoided had Brimble-Hannath and her stepdaughters talked things through.

“This is a case that should never have come before court if only the parties on both sides had dealt with the issues more constructively than they did,” he said.