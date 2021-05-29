New Western Cape transport MEC immediately enters taxi battlefield

The new Western Cape transport and public works MEC, Daylin Mitchell, has had a baptism of fire.

A Golden Arrow bus has been set alight and more than 20 others have been stoned in Cape Town in Mitchell's first few days in the job.

He replaced Bonginkosi Madikizela, who resigned last month after a scandal about his academic qualifications.

Mitchell blamed the taxi industry for the vandalism, saying in a statement on Friday that taxi drivers had intimidated bus drivers and other motorists.

“I strongly condemn the criminal acts of vandalism and intimidation on the part of taxi industry operators and drivers in the Nyanga area,” he said.