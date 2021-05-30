South Africa

Human trafficking and prostitution ring bust in Sandton

30 May 2021 - 13:08
Three women were rescued from the Sandton brothel on Saturday, said police.
Image: Artit Oubkaew/123RF

The Hawks have busted a human trafficking and prostitution syndicate operating in Sandton, police said on Sunday.  

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the syndicate and three women were rescued, said the police’s Nomthandazo Mnisi.

“It is alleged that victims were lured from Upington in the Northern Cape to Sandton and were used for prostitution. A search was conducted in an apartment at Sandton which is reported to be used as a brothel. During the search, three victims aged between 19 and 24 were rescued.  Cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money were seized,” said Mnisi.

She told TimesLIVE that the women had reportedly been pumped with drugs before they were prostituted,

The suspect nabbed on Saturday is the second to be arrested in connection with this operation.

The first, Emmanuel Uzoaga, aged 33, is already behind bars.

Mnisi said the Hawks were acting on a tip-off when Uzoaga was arrested on May 18 2021 while trying to traffic an 18-year-old girl.

“An investigation of that incident led to the second arrest,” said Mnisi.

The second suspect was expected to appear before the Upington magistrate’s court on Monday where he will be joined by Uzoaga in the dock.

TimesLIVE

