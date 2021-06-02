KZN teen faces assault charge after 'beating' 14-year-old at mosque

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager is facing an assault charge after he allegedly beat, punched and kicked a 14-year-old boy on the grounds of a mosque last Friday.

The incident, which was captured on video, has gone viral on social media.

TimesLIVE is in possession of the video but cannot publish is as it identifies the boys.

In the footage the 17-year-old teenager can be seen sparring with the younger boy, who is dressed in traditional garb as he was attending a prayer session at the mosque.

It understood that the incident took place at a school on the mosque premises in Port Shepstone, on the KZN south coast.

The video shows the 14-year-old initially putting up a fight against the older boy but eventually giving up when his opponent appeared too strong for him. The boy received blows to his neck and back and was kicked while lying on the floor.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that a case of assault with the purpose to inflict grievous bodily harm was opened at Port Shepstone SAPS.

“The complainant alleged that on May 28 at 1pm, her 14-year-old son was at a mosque in Port Shepstone when he was assaulted by a known suspect. He sustained wounds and bruises at the back and neck. The matter is still under investigation.”

The boy's father said in a statement: “My child is lying in hospital for days and can hardly eat due to the injuries, let alone stand or walk properly. I just want to focus on my child at this stage and make sure he gets the best medical attention.

“The matter has been reported to the SA Police Service and I will let the law run its course, as we seek justice in this matter. As the authorities will be dealing with the matter I don't want to say anything further, as this may interfere with the case.”

Ibrahim Shaik, a spokesperson for the boy's family, said: “The incident apparently happened during the Friday prayer where the boy was forcefully removed from prayer and taken to the adjacent school.”

TimesLIVE