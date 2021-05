Punches by violent 'ticking time bomb' in grade one cost classmate an eye

The then-deputy headmaster and head of discipline, a Mr Van der Berg, initially told the court he was not aware of any “red flags” about the attacker, whom he saw as a “normal learner”.

But he later conceded that a behavioural report two months before the tag rugby incident “denotes the school dealing with a very problematic child”.

Nziweni said she was “astonished” by the education department's argument that it owed no duty of care to the injured boy before the start of school.

“Surely, when a child is dropped off at school that is done on a reasonable belief that the child will be safe on school premises,” she said.

“Given the past conduct of [the attacker], it was surely not beyond the realms of human comprehension that whilst [he] was on school grounds, he was consistently a huge safety risk to other learners.

“Clearly, in the context of this case, the school employees should have foreseen the likelihood of [him] attacking or harming other learners in a situation of a game ... as being real and immediate.

“The safety and protection of other learners around [the boy] should have been the school employees’ major concern.

“Remarkably, the school took the risk of leaving the situation with [the boy's] guardian and only choosing to talk to [the boy]. In doing so the school essentially put itself in a dilemma by taking on the risk of other learners being attacked by [the boy].

“It is evident that the school seemed to have focused mainly on accommodating [the boy] at the expense of ensuring the safety of the other learners. The school did not even make an attempt to strike a balance between the interest of [the boy] and the safety of other learners. Instead the other learners were left totally vulnerable to persistent bullying.”

