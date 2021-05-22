Punches by violent 'ticking time bomb' in grade one cost classmate an eye

She said the school's failure to monitor the “volatile and extremely risky” pupil left other children at the boy's mercy.

It emerged during the trial that the boy subjected other pupils to “constant assaults” in the three months between arriving at the school in June 2012 and the rugby incident in September.

He attacked them with scissors, hit them during breaks, threw stones at their heads and swore at them. He tackled another pupil during class, swore at classmates and threw books around the classroom, Nziweni said in her judgment.

“Within a short period there were already repeated complainants of assault against [the boy], reported by other learners to the school staff,” she said.

“It was very apparent from very early on that the school was dealing with a learner with aggression problems. [The boy] relentlessly bullied other learners on an ongoing basis. Clearly ... he was not a concealed source of danger to other learners.”

Despite that, said Nziweni, the school took no steps to protect other children from the boy or monitor him. His class teacher's warning in a July report that “he explodes very easily [and] his classmates are afraid of him” went unheeded.