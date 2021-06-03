City Power contractor shuffle leaves Joburg residents in the dark for days

Some residents in Joburg have been without electricity for more than two days, while others have been in the dark for at least six days — and it's not due to load-shedding.

Ward councillors in the city are inundated with calls from residents who have been without electricity for days, even after logging calls with City Power.

Nicole van Dyk, a ward councillor for Linden, said she has a number of households in her ward that have been without electricity for about six days. She said the poor response by City Power could be due to a new system the power entity was introducing.

According to the councillor, City Power previously relied heavily on contractors to deal with power outages in the city, but that is no longer the case. She said the new GM for City Power, Sipho Gamede, had halted the use of contractors attending to logged calls. She said though this was a good move, it could have been done in a better way.

“The problem now is that City Power doesn’t have enough staff at their depots to attend to all these faults reported in the city,” she explained.