South Africa

Eskom takes over load-shedding in Ekurhuleni after the city's 'failure' to carry it out

The city acknowledged to Eskom that it was not implementing load-shedding as required

03 June 2021 - 10:22
Eskom has announced that it will carry out load-shedding in Ekurhuleni after the municipality's failure to implement it.
Eskom has announced that it will carry out load-shedding in Ekurhuleni after the municipality's failure to implement it.
Image: Alon Skuy

Ekurhuleni residents who receive their electricity supply from the municipality will start to have load-shedding just like the rest of the country.

In a statement, Eskom said it will implement load-shedding in the City of Ekurhuleni’s areas of supply on behalf of the city, as an interim measure, after the city’s acknowledgment that it was unable to implement load-shedding as required.

According to Eskom, the City of Ekurhuleni has been failing to implement load-shedding, despite numerous requests by the power utility for the city to rectify its violation of the requirements.

“These pleas have yielded very little success, with the municipality continuously failing to implement the required load-shedding in its areas of supply,” Eskom said in a statement.

The arrangement between Eskom and the city follows a harsh step the power utility took on Monday, whereby it reduced the required load from Ekurhuleni’s respective points of supply. 

“As an interim measure, the city requested Eskom, which has agreed, to continue implementing load-shedding in the city’s licensed area of supply. The city further agreed to communicate this arrangement with Eskom to the municipality's customers and to publish the revised load-shedding schedules,” reads Eskom's statement. 

Eskom has urged customers from Ekurhuleni to contact the municipality directly regarding the matter.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Eskom wage deadlock: Here's what happens next

Debt-laden power utility Eskom has declared a dispute with unions over pay increases, setting up talks for an independent meditation process at the ...
Business
4 hours ago

Stage 2 load-shedding in place from Wednesday morning to Friday night

Embattled power utility Eskom announced on Tuesday that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 10am Wednesday to 10pm on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Racism claims against André de Ruyter of no substance, Ishmael Semenya rules

Semenya said he could also find no substantiation of poor governance on the part of De Ruyter or Eskom
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  4. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  5. Cuts to social grants will be disastrous for our children — experts South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. ‘Praying for Eskom is a waste of a prayer' — Mzansi reacts to latest ... South Africa
  2. Stage 2 load-shedding in place from Wednesday morning to Friday night South Africa
  3. Eskom confirms stage 2 load-shedding, with more cuts likely this week South Africa