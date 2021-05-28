Joburg residents told 'load rotation' on the cards to protect infrastructure

Councillor Mpho Moerane, MMC of Environment and Infrastructure Services, has informed Johannesburg residents of the likelihood of “load rotation”.

Load rotation has no schedule, unlike load-shedding, but is implemented based on load threat from local substations.

Moerane issued the warning in a statement on Thursday, urging residents to reduce their electricity use.

If residents do not adhere to the warning, City Power may be forced to implement the rotation in areas where consumption is high to protect the infrastructure from overloading.

This is despite City Power having conducted extensive maintenance of the network to increase capacity while preparing for the winter season.

According to the statement, the decision came after a risk assessment conducted across City Power substations.