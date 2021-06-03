Hawks swoop on mother who 'sold newborn twins to feed drug addiction'

The Hawks have bust a Gqeberha mother for allegedly trying to sell her five-day-old twins to “satisfy her drug addiction”.

The directorate’s serious organised crime investigation team, working with Uitenhage crime intelligence-gathering and police, arrested the woman on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the mother was arrested with two other suspects.

“Information was received that there was possible human trafficking about to take place as the mother of five-day-old twin girls was reported to be looking for a buyer,” she said.

“The information was followed up and it is said that the mother had already given the babies to the prospective buyer by the time the information was received.