South Africa

Hawks swoop on mother who 'sold newborn twins to feed drug addiction'

03 June 2021 - 16:21
A Gqeberha mother had been arrested for allegedly trying to sell her five-day-old twin girls to maintain her drug habit. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ Maksym Topchii

The Hawks have bust a Gqeberha mother for allegedly trying to sell her five-day-old twins to “satisfy her drug addiction”.

The directorate’s serious organised crime investigation team, working with Uitenhage crime intelligence-gathering and police, arrested the woman on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the mother was arrested with two other suspects.

“Information was received that there was possible human trafficking about to take place as the mother of five-day-old twin girls was reported to be looking for a buyer,” she said.

“The information was followed up and it is said that the mother had already given the babies to the prospective buyer by the time the information was received.

Bail postponed for Eastern Cape mom accused of pimping daughter, 13, with Down syndrome

A 42-year-old woman accused of pimping her daughter and two foreign nationals, who were her alleged customers, will spend at least 10 days ...
News
6 days ago

“The joint team of law enforcers followed the lead to a house in Uitenhage, where the alleged prospective buyer was arrested and the babies rescued. Another arrest was effected on the mother of the twins and another suspect, which brought the number of arrests to three.

“The twins were admitted in hospital as they were dehydrated and severely malnourished. They will be taken to a place of safety upon discharge.”

The mother was allegedly set to receive R50 daily to maintain her drug habit.

“It is further reported that the alleged buyer was going to apply for children’s grant and give a portion monthly to the mother of the twins.”

The suspects were remanded in custody and will appear in Uitenhage magistrate’s court on Monday. The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE

