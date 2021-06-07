No third wave in KZN yet: 5 things you need to know about Covid-19 in the province

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the province is not in the third wave of Covid-19 infections yet, but warned against complacency which could lead to a surge in infections.

Zikalala expressed concern about infections in schools in the Umzinyathi and uThukela districts.

He said the province will respond by enforcing non-pharmaceutical measures in schools to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among pupils.

He said teachers will receive their vaccinations starting on Wednesday.

Zikalala and provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu addressed a media briefing on Sunday in which he gave an update on the province's response to Covid-19 and the progress of vaccinations.