COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO's Tedros says Covid-19 vaccine inequity creates 'two-track pandemic'
June 08 2021 - 07:56
India states fear third Covid wave as lockdowns ease
Lockdown restrictions are being eased in many Indian states, as the country records its lowest number of daily coronavirus infections in two months. Shops, malls and markets in New Delhi reopened on Monday, but even as the economy restarts, some states are already preparing for a third wave.
June 08 2021 - 07:40
New Zealand PM Ardern to take first dose of Covid-19 vaccine next week
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that she would get her first Covid-19 shot at the end of next week, as the country prepared to receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
"For me, it's been important that I allow those in the most at risk group... to be prioritised," Ardern said in a news conference.
"I'm choosing to be vaccinated at this point in order to play my role in demonstrating that I consider it to be absolutely safe and also really critical to keep others safe," she said.
Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand in July, Ardern said.
The Pacific island nation, which has been among the most successful in the world in containing the spread of Covid-19, has so far fully vaccinated about 250,000 of its 5 million population.
About 20,000 doses a day are being administered, and the Pfizer deliveries will enable that pace to increase significantly, Ardern said.
Reuters
June 08 2021 - 07:15
Spain reopens to all vaccinated tourists
Spain welcomes vaccinated people from anywhere in the world in a move to galvanize a recovery in its tourism sector.
June 08 2021 - 07:00
WHO's Tedros says COVID-19 vaccine inequity creates 'two-track pandemic'
Glaring Covid-19 vaccine inequality has created a "two-track pandemic" with Western countries protected and poorer nations still exposed, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, renewing pleas for shot donations.
07 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/TAXvyU6qPU— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 7, 2021