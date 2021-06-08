South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO's Tedros says Covid-19 vaccine inequity creates 'two-track pandemic'

08 June 2021 - 07:32 By TimesLIVE
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a shepherd girl at her hut during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021.
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a shepherd girl at her hut during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

June 08 2021 - 07:56

India states fear third Covid wave as lockdowns ease

Lockdown restrictions are being eased in many Indian states, as the country records its lowest number of daily coronavirus infections in two months. Shops, malls and markets in New Delhi reopened on Monday, but even as the economy restarts, some states are already preparing for a third wave.

June 08 2021 - 07:40

New Zealand PM Ardern to take first dose of Covid-19 vaccine next week

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that she would get her first Covid-19 shot at the end of next week, as the country prepared to receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"For me, it's been important that I allow those in the most at risk group... to be prioritised," Ardern said in a news conference.

"I'm choosing to be vaccinated at this point in order to play my role in demonstrating that I consider it to be absolutely safe and also really critical to keep others safe," she said.

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand in July, Ardern said.

The Pacific island nation, which has been among the most successful in the world in containing the spread of Covid-19, has so far fully vaccinated about 250,000 of its 5 million population.

About 20,000 doses a day are being administered, and the Pfizer deliveries will enable that pace to increase significantly, Ardern said. 

Reuters

June 08 2021 - 07:15

Spain reopens to all vaccinated tourists

Spain welcomes vaccinated people from anywhere in the world in a move to galvanize a recovery in its tourism sector.

June 08 2021 - 07:00

WHO's Tedros says COVID-19 vaccine inequity creates 'two-track pandemic'

Glaring Covid-19 vaccine inequality has created a "two-track pandemic" with Western countries protected and poorer nations still exposed, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, renewing pleas for shot donations.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  3. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  4. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  5. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet