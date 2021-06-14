South Africa

Protesters block roads with rocks and burning tyres in Lenasia

14 June 2021 - 09:36
JMPD said residents from Thembelihle informal settlement blocked roads along the K43 in the area.
Image: CrimeAirNetwork via Twitter

Protesters blocked several roads with burning tyres and rocks in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, early on Monday morning.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said residents from Thembelihle informal settlement blocked roads along the K43 in the area.

Minnaar said roads between Bangalore drive and Lenmed Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital were blocked off.

“Officers are present and the reason for the protest is not yet confirmed.”

