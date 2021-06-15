Vulnerability of the poor increasing human trafficking risk: Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s helpline is receiving up to a dozen calls every week, 80% of which are related to requests for help in cases of human trafficking.

Expressing its deep concern at the apparent spike over the past three months, as measured by the calls to the church's hotline, Capt Juanita Wright, its anti-human trafficking co-ordinator, said: “Many of the calls for help involve people who have been tricked into human trafficking situations as a result of the difficult economic circumstances which SA is experiencing.

“We appeal to people to be much more vigilant about human trafficking. It is real and it is happening in our society to people of all ages. If an offer of employment sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Wright said people most vulnerable to human trafficking are children, teenagers, young women, refugees, job seekers and people living on the street.

“These people are preyed upon in various ways and are literally tricked into going somewhere with their traffickers, and subsequently held against their will.”