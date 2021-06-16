WATCH | Booze restrictions, curfew and level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of public holiday

On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired meetings of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet, and addressed the nation a day before Youth Day.

The address came amid calls for tighter restrictions and lockdown measures in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with Gauteng at the forefront of the country’s surging third wave of infections.

Ramaphosa moved the country to alert level 3 and added tighter restrictions such as an extended curfew and stricter regulations on alcohol sales.