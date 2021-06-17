South Africa

Entrepreneur, 73, aims to share R30m Lotto win with educational projects

17 June 2021 - 13:37
Once he has paid off his debt and helped his family, the Mpumalanga winner intends to help schools and fund other educational opportunities.
Once he has paid off his debt and helped his family, the Mpumalanga winner intends to help schools and fund other educational opportunities.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 73-year-old man who won the R30m Lotto jackpot says a big portion of his winnings will go towards uplifting his community.

“I want to donate money to schools in the rural areas and in townships of Mpumalanga to afford the youth better education opportunities,” said the lucky winner.

The 73-year-old purchased the winning ticket at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, Middelburg, in Mpumalanga. He spent R80 using a manual selection method for the draw that took place on April 14.

He told national lottery operator Ithuba that as an entrepreneur, he’s always on the move and he was so busy that he had forgotten to check his Lotto ticket until recently.

“I'm over the moon. I want to enjoy my winnings with my family and close friends. My family and I have a lovely home and my wife recently purchased a new car.

“The winnings will go towards paying off all my debts and providing financial support to my extended family,” said the excited winner.

He said he is not a big spender. “Despite my new millionaire status, I'm not planning on making any drastic changes to my life.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m winner from April

A Gauteng lottery player is stepping into the new month R20m richer, but doesn't know it yet.
News
2 weeks ago

Unemployed truck driver to spend Daily Lotto win on his and his son’s education

The 44-year-old won R181,059 in the Daily Lotto, a boon after being unemployed for more than a year.
News
2 weeks ago

R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death

'I was not aware that I had won until I came across an article in my local newspaper looking for one of the R56m jackpot winners,' the winner said.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ... South Africa
  2. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa
  3. Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO says 'Thembisa 10' not admitted there South Africa
  4. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  5. From unique birth to meeting with a minister: A timeline of the ‘Thembisa 10’ ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...