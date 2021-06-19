Lifestyle diseases are rampant in rural population in KZN, say health researchers

A health-screening programme in the uMkhanyakude district, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has found a high burden of undiagnosed or poorly controlled non-communicable diseases, according to a study published in The Lancet Global Health.

A startling finding by the researchers was that four out of five women over the age of 30 were living with a chronic health condition, and that the HIV-negative population and older people — especially those over 50 — bore a higher burden of undiagnosed diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The study was co-led by Dr Emily Wong, an infectious disease physician-scientist and resident faculty member at the Africa Health Research Institute, (AHRI).