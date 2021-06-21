South Africa

Burnt body found in car boot in Klipgat

21 June 2021 - 07:07
Police are yet to confirm the identity of a burnt body found in a car boot in North West.
Police are yet to confirm the identity of a burnt body found in a car boot in North West.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic/ File photo

A body was found burnt beyond recognition in Klipgat in the North West, police said at the weekend.

The corpse was discovered in the boot of a vehicle last Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said police were called to a soccer field where the car had been abandoned.

“ Police cannot confirm what transpired and investigations into the matter continue. It is suspected the body could be the owner of the vehicle, who has been missing,” said Myburgh.

“However, the identity of the man can’t be confirmed as the body is burnt beyond recognition and DNA testing will have to be done to assist in positively identifying the man.”

No arrests have been made.

 “Anyone with information that can assist the police is requested to contact the investigating officer, warrant officer Thabo Sekgororoana, on 082 ‪520 1588. Alternatively contact your local police station, anonymously contact Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app on your smart phone,” said Myburgh.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Murder investigation after discovery of badly burnt body in the Free State

Free State police are investigating a murder case after a burnt body was found dumped near a river with part of an arm cut off.
News
1 month ago

Man kidnapped, set on fire and strangled ‘out of anger over girlfriend’

Jealousy over a girlfriend saw a man doused with petrol, set alight and then strangled because he was still breathing.
News
1 month ago

'They used whatever they could to hit them': Mob justice not uncommon in Zandspruit, says CPF

Mob justice is not an uncommon phenomenon in Zandspruit, Johannesburg, but it has never reached a point where more than one alleged assailant is ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa
  4. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  5. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...