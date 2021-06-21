Burnt body found in car boot in Klipgat

A body was found burnt beyond recognition in Klipgat in the North West, police said at the weekend.

The corpse was discovered in the boot of a vehicle last Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said police were called to a soccer field where the car had been abandoned.

“ Police cannot confirm what transpired and investigations into the matter continue. It is suspected the body could be the owner of the vehicle, who has been missing,” said Myburgh.

“However, the identity of the man can’t be confirmed as the body is burnt beyond recognition and DNA testing will have to be done to assist in positively identifying the man.”

No arrests have been made.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police is requested to contact the investigating officer, warrant officer Thabo Sekgororoana, on 082 ‪520 1588. Alternatively contact your local police station, anonymously contact Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app on your smart phone,” said Myburgh.

TimesLIVE