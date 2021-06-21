'Rampant theft' of beehives hits SA honey industry

Sabia chairperson Adriaan du Toit said after recent incidents of “rampant theft and destruction” of beehives, Sabia had an urgent board meeting on Thursday to discuss how to stem the devastation.

“Though theft and vandalism are always on the mind of any beekeeper, we were all shocked by images of the actual damage and trauma which went viral on local and international social media, caused most likely by organised crime and deliberate action,” Du Toit said.

Du Toit said together with honey fraud, beehive sabotage through demolition and theft must now rank as one of the most stinging factors facing the SA beekeeper.

On the issue of theft and vandalism, Du Toit said the board has decided to tackle this by involving its association, organised agriculture structures and the stock theft units of both the Department of Agriculture, land reform and rural development and the police.