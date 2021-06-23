Joy, hope and concern as KZN's teacher vaccination drive kicks off

Fifty-seven-year-old primary school principal Nomusa Lushaba could hardly contain her joy when she became one of the first educators in KwaZulu-Natal to receive her Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Lushaba, the principal of Duduzani Primary School in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, was among hundreds of educators, members of school governing body associations, teacher union members and support staff who gathered at the KwaMashu Indoor Sports Centre to receive their jabs.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, with health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, led the vaccination drive launch for teachers in the province.

Lushaba described the vaccine as “just like getting an injection when you have the flu”.

“The day is going very well. The nurses are very friendly. Taking the vaccine itself was painless and over in minutes. I want to advise everyone in SA and the teaching sector to get vaccinated because there is nothing to fear.

“It will help us a lot to be able to continue with our work,” she said.