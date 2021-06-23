KZN 'diamond miners' told to move off site — or police will step in

The KwaZulu-Natal government has given the crowd digging for stones — initially believed to be diamonds — at KwaHlathi until Wednesday to leave the site.

On Wednesday, the provincial executive council said that, from Thursday, law enforcement operations would “kick in” and that those who hadn't left the site “will face the full might of the law”.

“The provincial executive council has further expressed its concerns about reports that illegal mining is still continuing in the area. The provincial government is urging people to move away from the site and abide by the law with immediate effect,” said the council.

This decision was taken during the council meeting chaired by premier Sihle Zikalala on Wednesday.

A minerals and energy department report last week revealed that what the people have been claiming to be diamonds are actually “quartz crystals”.