SADC approves deployment of standby forces to fight Mozambique terrorism
Southern African Development Community (Sadc) heads of state on Wednesday approved the deployment of standby forces to deal with terrorism in Mozambique.
“[The] summit endorsed the recommendations of the report of the chairperson of the organ of the politics, defence and security co-operation and approved the mandate for Sadc standby force mission to the Republic of Mozambique to be deployed in support of Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado,” the regional bloc said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the extraordinary summit of heads of states and government in Maputo, along with minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.
The extraordinary summit, which took place at the Joaquim Chissano International Convention Centre, follows the extraordinary Sadc Double Troika Summit on May 27.
The summit also urged the member state, in collaboration with humanitarian agencies, to continue humanitarian support to the population affected by the terrorist attack in the northern province.
In a bid to address vaccine issues — particularly the slow rollout of vaccines in African countries — the summit also agreed to enhance regional capacity in research and the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and other essential drugs and medicines, promotion of traditional and alternative medicine and the development of vaccines.
“The summit urged Sadc member states and the international community to support the proposal for a temporary waiver of certain provisions of the agreement of trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights (Trips) to allow for more countries to produce vaccines for its efficient response to Covid-19 pandemic.”
It also called upon the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to finalise negotiations on the Trips waiver and expedite its operationalisation.
“The summit called for the end of vaccine nationalism and the equal access of vaccines by all countries and urged all Sadc citizens to continue observing and adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures.”
It thanked Ramaphosa for championing the waiver, to enable more countries to produce more Covid-19 vaccines and facilitate access to all.
On food security, Sadc urged member states to domesticate the regional food and safety strategy into national food and strategies to address the growing rate of malnutrition.
It reiterated its call for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and to assist the country in socio-economic transformation efforts. The summit expressed support for the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after the volcanic eruption in Goma which caused destruction of property and dozens of deaths.
