What you said: Calls for government to impose tougher lockdown restrictions in Gauteng

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on whether Gauteng should be placed under a stricter lockdown, with thousands sharing their thoughts on the state of the pandemic in the province.

TimesLIVE ran a poll on Tuesday in which readers were asked to weigh in on calls to impose tighter regulations in Gauteng.

A total of 57% said stricter measures should be put in place to protect lives.

Twenty percent of participants said it was too late, while 23% said they were tired of all lockdown levels.