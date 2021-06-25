South Africa

Only half of over-60s have registered for Covid-19 vaccine, says rollout head

25 June 2021 - 08:47 By TimesLIVE
Dr Nicholas Crisp, who is in charge of the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout.
Dr Nicholas Crisp, who is in charge of the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout.
Image: Alaister Russell

Only half of over-60s have registered for a Covid-19 vaccination, says the man in charge of the nationwide vaccine rollout.

Dr Nicholas Crisp said officials had been surprised to find that registrations on the electronic vaccination system were “by far” highest in rural areas.

“It is dramatically best in Limpopo, where 75% of the 60-plus population has registered,” Crisp told a media briefing led by acting health minister Mmalokolo Kubayi-Ngubane.

To tackle the slow rate of registration in urban areas, where the average rate is 35%, Crisp said five new languages were being added to the registration system and a campaign to target over-60s at pension pay points would be intensified.

The average number of vaccinations was 85,000 per day by the beginning of this week, “and that will now increase as we have a lot of vaccine that has arrived in the last couple of days, and we no longer have a resource-constrained environment”, said Crisp. 

The department of health's Dr Anban Pillay.
The department of health's Dr Anban Pillay.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

More than a third of people in Gauteng (35%) who have Covid-19 tests are getting positive results, health department deputy director-general Anban Pillay told the briefing.

Nationwide, the test positivity rate is running at 25%, and Pillay said significant numbers of new Covid-19 cases were expected in all provinces in the next two weeks.

The Western Cape, North West and the Eastern Cape are forecast to suffer most, and the Free State the least.

Pillay said the huge pressure on hospital beds in Gauteng, caused by a rampant third wave in the province, was also likely to be seen in other regions.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane gives an update on SA's vaccination programme

Acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, together with public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu, is expected to brief the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Covid-19 in numbers: Get the latest figures

Your one place to get daily updates on coronavirus in SA.
News
2 hours ago

Covid-19 third wave hits Gauteng - Six key takeouts from premier David Makhura's address

Makhura warned that the third wave of infections is severe and urged residents not to be complacent.
Politics
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  4. 'There was this relaxed attitude': MAC advisers say government did not listen ... South Africa
  5. Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to register soon for the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...