Only half of over-60s have registered for Covid-19 vaccine, says rollout head

“It is dramatically best in Limpopo, where 75% of the 60-plus population has registered,” Crisp told a media briefing led by acting health minister Mmalokolo Kubayi-Ngubane.

To tackle the slow rate of registration in urban areas, where the average rate is 35%, Crisp said five new languages were being added to the registration system and a campaign to target over-60s at pension pay points would be intensified.

The average number of vaccinations was 85,000 per day by the beginning of this week, “and that will now increase as we have a lot of vaccine that has arrived in the last couple of days, and we no longer have a resource-constrained environment”, said Crisp.